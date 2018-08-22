1 읽는 중

사회

Who Are Instagram Follower Ranking No.1~No.3 Among K-POP Stars

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Ilgan Sports

Photos from Ilgan Sports

SNS became an important communication method between the stars and the fans.

WOW!!! 2 of 3 are EXO members!

In the past, people used to use UFO TOWN, NAVER- Me2day and they were the most popular way to communicate with the stars but these days, Twitter and Instagram are the mains.

Who is the male star with the most followers in Korea?

Here is the male stars' ranking from No.1 to No.3, which who got the most followers.

They are, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun.

The list is in order of the most follower.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Among the male celebrities, the star who is on the first place who got the most Instagram followers is G-Dragon.

Based on the August 21 record, the number of G-Dragon's Instagram followers were 16,118,133.

By showing his extraordinary unique sense of fashion, G-Dragon has led fashion trend since his debut. Especially, since he started Instagram, he uploaded various daily photos and got closer to the public.

It is G-Dragon who leads trend, but there is one thing that G-Dragon could not emit the light through the SNS, which is the food photos.

He has the ability to make delicious food look like tasteless food via his photo. Because of his not good photo skill on food, fans laughed at his humanity.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG's G-Dragon has been assigned in April after he joined the army in February, and currently serving in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

EXO's Chanyeol listed his name on the second place, who got the most followers.

Based on the August 21 record, the number of Chanyeol's Instagram followers were 15,181,850.

Especially, Chanyeol made the Instagram account on May 7, 2014. Now, he recorded more than 15 million followers in just four years and made people surprise.

Chanyeol debuted on April 8, 2012, and becoming the sixth year singer this year.

Chanyeol who has tall height and represents 'Big doggy face Idol' because of his cute appearance like a doggy.

These days, he has been actively communicating with the fans by uploading his daily life on SNS.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The group EXO's member also got the 3rd place. It is the youngest member Sehun.

Based on the August 21's record, the number of Sehun's Instagram followers were 14,164,062.

Sehun is EXO's youngest member who has extraordinary physical. Especially, his chic and sexy appearance is popular for an idol who has Harry Potter's 'Slytherin face' among the fans.

In 4years after Chanyeol and Sehun made their Instagram account, proved popularity by listing their names on the second and third place who has the most Instagram followers.

After debuting via MAMA in 2012, by releasing many hit songs such as Wolf, Growl, Call Me Baby, overdose, and Love Me Right, EXO keeps the top idol position and beloved by fans.

Especially, EXO made a headline by awarding grand prize for consecutive five years until last year since 2013.

The focus is now on EXO Chanyeol and Sehun who are constantly beloved by the public for six years since their debut and how they will come back.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

