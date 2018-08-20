1 읽는 중

"SELFIE Together?" A Special Bond Between RED VELVET and NCT at 'Idol Star Athletic Championships'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community.

At the recording site of Idol Star Athletics Championships, Red Velvet and NCT members displayed a special friendship.

Who are RV and NCT stans??!!

Thanksgiving's special Idol Star Athletics Championships recording was held on August 20 at Goyang Indoor Gymnasium.

Among tons of idol groups, fans spotted Red Velvet and NCT members taking selfies together. Joy at the forefront held the camera, while Wendy, Seulgi, Irene, Yeri and NCT members Chenle, Lucas, and Jeno gathered beside Joy. These two groups seemed extra friendly as they are both affiliated with SM Entertainment,

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

