사회

PARK SEO JOON Shares Stories about Friendship with BTS' V & PARK HYUNG SIK

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

During a recent interview that took place after the end of the drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park Seo Joon expressed unchanged affection for BTS' V and actor Park Hyung Sik.

"Tae Hyung slept over at my place just a few days ago. He's so lovable," said Park

The three became close friends while starring on the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youthtogether last year, and since then, have been keeping strong friendships.

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

Park especially shared some episodes related to BTS' V, conveying his constant love for him.

"Even though Tae Hyung(V's real name) has a very busy schedule, he monitors all of our dramas. He watches them in the spare time he gets while moving. There are a lot of times when he's abroad, and at those times, he would contact me and say, 'Hyung, the WiFi's really bad so I can't watch your drama.' When Fight for My Way was on air, he had saved my number as 'Fighter Ddongman'(laughs). That's how much affection Tae Hyung has for me and Hyung Sik's dramas. He would have also finished watching Suits and Secretary Kim. We stay in touch frequently, and he said so much about them."

Earlier when he posted a proof shot of meeting with Park Hyung Sik, he had noticed, "We'll go and get V next time". Upon mentioning this, Park shared the story of the time when the three finally had a get-together.

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

"About three days before, after shooting has ended, Tae Hyung and Hyung Sik all came over to my place, where I live with my parents. We three ate lamb skewers and watched a movie together. As much as Tae Hyung cheers for us, me and Hyung Sik are also cheering for Tae Hyung's work. We can't help feeling thankful for him, because everything he does is so lovable. He sometimes threatens us cutely, that we should never miss his concert(laughs). We're all getting along very well. I myself, find out a lot about me through the time I spend with these friends."

Park Seo Joon successfully finished playing the role of an extreme narcissist on tvN's drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, which aired its last episode on July 26. He received favorable comments, mainly for the sweet love scenes with Park Min Young, and the drama ended in the success of hitting a top rating of 8.6%.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

