Fans captured Taeyeon and Baekhyun's new 'lovestagram' posts

Tae Yeon and Baek Hyun's endless dating rumors are raised up again.

Did Taeyeon and Baekhyun get back together?

The two SM Entertainment idols reportedly broke up in September 2015, however, suspicion on their relationship is continuing to this day, and most recently, the dating rumors fired up once more after fans found alleged 'lovestagram' posts.

According to the reports, the two idols from SM Entertainment broke up in September 2015, however, the suspicions about their relationship are continued to this day, and most recently, the dating rumors were once again posed after fans found asserted 'lovestagram' posts.

Back on May 22, Taeyeon mentioned on her Instagram story, "Break is ending soon. (What will you do with) homework?" One option stated, "Delay as longest you can", and another stated, "Let's do it first."

It's reported that two days later, Baekhyun posted a selfie on his Instagram and captioned, "Uploading as if I'm catching up delayed homework!"

Some fans believe the overlapped mentions in Taeyeon and Baekhyun's Instagram are not simply coincidental posts.

Not only this, a recent post by Taeyeon is also raising another suspicion. On July 29, Taeyeon shared photos and a video from 'SMTOWN Live' in Osaka. In the video, Taeyeon was dancing at the backstage along with EXO-CBX's song. She was singing along particularly to Baekhyun's rap part, according to netizens.

Some people believe the new 'lovestagram' posts and ongoing dating rumors are absurd, whereas some others assert Taeyeon and Baekhyun might actually be back together.

Comments stated, "Baekhyun is always copying Taeyeon's posts", "Why are they always doing their love stuff on Instagram? They must think fans are stupid", "They must think it's fun to show off their relationship like this", "They are definitely dating."

What are your thoughts about Baekhyun and Taeyeon's 'lovestagram'?

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

