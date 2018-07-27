1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Reasons Why EXO's SEHUN Is One of the Most Precious Maknaes♥

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

EXO's Sehun belongs to the taller side of the team. So, just by looking at his appearance, he seems like a big brother. But once you take a closer look, he's just an adorable maknae who's receiving lots of love from hyungs.

How can anyone not adore this precious maknae!

In return. Sehun is playing a great role as the group's maknae, always taking care of his hyungs so sweetly.

When members are busy filming dramas or movies, not only does he support them by sending food trucks,

A food truck Sehun sent to the shooting site of &#39;Room No.7&#39; last year July, Photo from Online Community

A food truck Sehun sent to the shooting site of &#39;Room No.7&#39; last year July, Photo from Online Community

but sometimes, he also pays a surprise visit to the shooting site!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

During the stage greetings of the film Pure Love, held in March 2016, a fanboy suddenly comes up and hands D.O. a flower bouquet. Look at how D.O. is bewildered at Sehun's sudden appearance.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

A suspicious fan who showed up at EXO-CBX's fan signing event.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Knowing that it's Sehun, big smiles spread across the three hyungs' faces.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Lastly, here's the gif of hyungs adoring their maknae by imitating his gesture of making a heart.

When Sehun was asked if there's anything good about being EXO's maknae, he answered, "I am loved by hyungs a lot. Even if I sometimes talk down to them, they don't say anything. They just adore me."

Baekhyun and Xiumin's response drew out laughter. "Getting adored is the privilege of maknaes. But actually, our maknae has the most power in our team."

Well, anyway, Sehun definitely is one of the greatest maknae of all times!♥

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT