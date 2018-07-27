Reasons Why EXO's SEHUN Is One of the Most Precious Maknaes♥

EXO's Sehun belongs to the taller side of the team. So, just by looking at his appearance, he seems like a big brother. But once you take a closer look, he's just an adorable maknae who's receiving lots of love from hyungs.

How can anyone not adore this precious maknae!

In return. Sehun is playing a great role as the group's maknae, always taking care of his hyungs so sweetly.

When members are busy filming dramas or movies, not only does he support them by sending food trucks,

but sometimes, he also pays a surprise visit to the shooting site!

During the stage greetings of the film Pure Love, held in March 2016, a fanboy suddenly comes up and hands D.O. a flower bouquet. Look at how D.O. is bewildered at Sehun's sudden appearance.

A suspicious fan who showed up at EXO-CBX's fan signing event.

Knowing that it's Sehun, big smiles spread across the three hyungs' faces.

Lastly, here's the gif of hyungs adoring their maknae by imitating his gesture of making a heart.

When Sehun was asked if there's anything good about being EXO's maknae, he answered, "I am loved by hyungs a lot. Even if I sometimes talk down to them, they don't say anything. They just adore me."

Baekhyun and Xiumin's response drew out laughter. "Getting adored is the privilege of maknaes. But actually, our maknae has the most power in our team."

Well, anyway, Sehun definitely is one of the greatest maknae of all times!♥

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

