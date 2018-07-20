1 읽는 중

What Is that Line on BTS' RM's Nose? Fans' Concerns Are Pouring

채혜선 기자 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Fans' concerns are pouring over a photo RM uploaded on Twitter, July 15. RM uploaded four pictures of him, seemingly taken from a trip to somewhere. Among these, there was a selfie he took from a lower angle, holding up his head. His face looks peaceful and quite playful, but fans who saw this had their hearts broken. Why?

Please be healthy, RM!

The original photo RM uploaded, Photo from BTS Official Twitter

The original photo RM uploaded, Photo from BTS Official Twitter

In February, RM received a surgery for deviated nasal septum, which made it hard for him to breathe and caused inconvenience in daily life. At that time, BigHit Entertainment announced, "RM's surgery ended safely. He was discharged from the hospital and is is recovering."

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Deviated nasal septum is a state where the nasal septum, a thin wall that separates the two nostrils, is displaced to one side. The most common symptom of it is difficulty in breathing and infections of the sinus, but it's a disorder that can be cured with surgery.

According to the fans' assertion, a surgical scar can be seen on RM's nose when the photo's saturation level is lowered. They're predicting that the scar is from the surgery that took place in February.

It has not been proven whether the line on RM's nose is really a scar from the surgery. It can be a mere shadow, or something else. According to medical professionals, surgery for deviated nasal septum approaches from the inside of the nose, and so, does not leave any external scars.

However, the fact that it made fans recall all the hardships RM had to go through due to the disorder, became a sufficient cause of worry for fans. RM, please don't feel sick again!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

