f(x)'s AMBER Confesses "For a long time, People Made Me Feel Ashamed of My Body…"

f(x)'s Amber recently updated her Instagram.

And she went on..

"For a long time, people made me feel ashamed of my body. Then I became ashamed of my body. People wanted me to be weak because that's what a girl "should" be like. I threw away my ambitions and goals. Well, I'm not that person anymore. I will always continue to work hard, become stronger, and learn to love myself for who I am, imperfections and all."

Since her debut in 2009 as a member of the female group f(x), she got the eye of the public with her boyish look. However, as the public began to evaluate her with a boy-like appearance, she has criticized the public appraising her on the "norm" they've built up: "there are girlish males and boyish females like me out in the world."

It's been reportedly said that Amber recently signed an exclusive contract with SteelWool Entertainment. Her Korean activities still managed by SM Entertainment but she is expected to expand her career as an actor, singer, and producer in the US under new entertainment.

In the interview with Forbes, Amber informed that she is training with dancers in Los Angeles.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com