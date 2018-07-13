TWICE's JEONGYEON Amazes Fans with Her Long Hair

Jeongyeon of TWICE came back with long hair, revealing an ever more dazzling beauty.

I'm in awe at her beauty…

While TWICE has released its second special album Summer Nights, member Jeongyeon stood in the center of attention with her look totally different from the boyish looks she had shown until now.

In the previous promotions, Jeongyeon had been sticking to shortcuts or bobbed hair which went well with her small face.

This time, on the album's concept photo, she appeared with a long hair that stretches below her shoulders. Although she had been keeping short hairstyles, she flawlessly pulled off longer hair as well.

Another hairstyle of Jeongyeon can be seen from the music video of Dance the Night Away. In the MV, she had her hair cutely braided to one side or had them gracefully tied back.

Fans are raving about her feminine look, writing comments such as, "Why on earth did she not grow her hair until now", "She was girl crush evoking in the past, now she's lovely and beautiful!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

