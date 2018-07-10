BTS V Pretended to Take a Photograph of a "Stalking Fan", But The Truth Was…

BTS' V, who is widely known to have a gentle characteristic has made ARMYs feel regrettable with his appearance in the airport, unable to hold back fans' behavior.

Fans, you must let your artists be safe and happy!

BTS on July 6 departed Incheon International Airport to Taipei to perform at SBS Super Concert IN TAIPEI and many fans were on the site to see BTS.

A crowd of people surged toward the members to the point that they could not even pass by. Some even were clinging to JIMIN.

Someone constantly followed V, and V, at last, took out his phone and pretended that he is taking a photo of the fan as she did to him.

Some criticized V for his unprofessional behavior when this video clip went public.

But the truth was, V never took any photos of the fans. He just pretended to, with the selfie mode on his camera. Fans who belatedly found out this responded "It must be tough for V", "I feel so sorry for him", "He looks so tired". V on this day reportedly seemed more exhausted than any other members.

It is totally comprehensible that fans are thrilled to meet their celebrities, but shouldn't a true fan be considerate of the feelings of people they love?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

