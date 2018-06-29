BTS Lists Name on Time's 25 Most Influential People

Korean act BTS can add another accolade to their list of success: listing their names on Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

"They'll continue to gain global momentum"

For the fourth annual roundup of the most influential people on the Internet, the contenders are evaluated based on the global impact on social media and the ability to drive news. Among this year's unranked list, BTS was named at the very first, and as the only Korean artists to be chosen, BTS perfectly proved their strong influence wielding over the mainstream.

Continuing on from the past year, BTS as the Korean act solely named themselves on the list. Time's shed light on BTS' historical achievements on how the group "notched over 89 weeks atop Billboard's Social 50 chart, besting Justin Beiber, and recently won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row", and reasoned these outcomes that the "real engine behind their success is their passionate social fanbase, who style themselves as the "ARMY" and eagerly consume anything related to the group, from tweets to videos."

Time's reported "About half a decade since their debut as a group, seven-member Korean pop act BTS- which they translate as "Beyond the Scene" in English continues to gain global momentum. They've already broken at least one of their own U.S. records in 2018, releasing the highest-charting K-pop album ever (LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, which debuted atop the Billboard 200)."

It continued "A steady social media presence for each of the boys- along with periodic solo releases- further bolsters the group, which counts at least 50 million followers across English-language social media platforms."

Adding on to Time's, Billboard and Huffington Post respectively referred: "BTS demonstrated a huge thing. They've proved the value of SNS in how its power allows the artists to be treated and placed equally, to an idea that music and performance transcend language and countries", "Their names on the list of Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet displays global popularity while supporting the notion that they'll likely to keep the momentum of this popularity".

On top of BTS, some other acts on Time's list with their cultural impact and entrepreneur spirit include President Trump, Kanye West, Rihanna, Naomi Watanabe, Kylie Jenner, The Women of #BabaeAko, and more.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

