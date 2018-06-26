1 읽는 중

사회

'This' Hair Color Is Trending Among K-pop Idols!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter, Ilgan Sports

Photo from Twitter, Ilgan Sports

K-pop idols frequently change their hair colors in order to give a change to their image or to set a mood for a new concept. And the moment they unveil their newly dyed hair is when fans go totally wild.

Any other idol with this hair color coming to your mind?

Out of all the countless shades of colors, the color that seems to be trending among K-pop idols at the moment is 'pink'!

From an intense reddish pink to a more purplish, or a pale pink, several idol members have colored their hair in various shades of pink.

The latest, most mind-blowing hair color change to pink, was definitely shown by BTS Jungkook. When BTS performed at 2018 Lotte Family Concert on June 22, Jungkook's new hair color left a striking impression on fans. The vivid reddish, pinkish, cherry-like hair color of Jungkook added a mysterious, unrealistic atmosphere to his handsomeness.

Jungkook of BTS 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Now, take a look at more idol members who all completed a more unique, dreamy and lovable look by dyeing their hair pink!

▶ SinB of GFREIND 

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

▶ Jisung of Wanna One

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

▶ Eunwoo of PRISTIN

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

▶ JooE of MOMOLAND 

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

