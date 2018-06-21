1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: EXO·NCT·TVXQ All at One Place…Photos of 2018 SM Workshop

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Artists of SM Entertainment gathered at one place. Including Lee Sooman, the founder of SM Entertainment, Hallyu star BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO, SNSD, Red Velvet, and Yoon Jongshin gathered together.

So nice to see them all in one place

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

These stars attended SM Entertainment's workshop, which was held at a resort in Pyeongchang on June 19~20. During the workshop, they participated in different meetings and spent some time to build stronger bonds with each other, enjoying various leisure sports.

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from SM TOWN

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

NCT's Doyoung and artist team Wook Minjae took the first place in the talent show, Photo from Instagram

NCT&#39;s Doyoung and artist team Wook Minjae took the first place in the talent show, Photo from Instagram

In 2016, SM held its workshop in Hawaii in celebration of 20th anniversary of foundation and last year, held it in Jeju island. This year, as SM had done M&A with Keyeast(the agency with actor Bae Yongjun) and FNC Add Culture, the scale had grown bigger than past years.

For this year's Pyeongchang workshop, it has been said that SM rented an entire resort, as a large number of people had to attend.

2017 Workshop of SM held in Jeju island, photo from SM TOWN

2017 Workshop of SM held in Jeju island, photo from SM TOWN

2017 Workshop of SM held in Jeju island, photo from SM TOWN

2017 Workshop of SM held in Jeju island, photo from SM TOWN

 By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

