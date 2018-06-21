PHOTOS: EXO·NCT·TVXQ All at One Place…Photos of 2018 SM Workshop

Artists of SM Entertainment gathered at one place. Including Lee Sooman, the founder of SM Entertainment, Hallyu star BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, EXO, SNSD, Red Velvet, and Yoon Jongshin gathered together.

So nice to see them all in one place

These stars attended SM Entertainment's workshop, which was held at a resort in Pyeongchang on June 19~20. During the workshop, they participated in different meetings and spent some time to build stronger bonds with each other, enjoying various leisure sports.

In 2016, SM held its workshop in Hawaii in celebration of 20th anniversary of foundation and last year, held it in Jeju island. This year, as SM had done M&A with Keyeast(the agency with actor Bae Yongjun) and FNC Add Culture, the scale had grown bigger than past years.

For this year's Pyeongchang workshop, it has been said that SM rented an entire resort, as a large number of people had to attend.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

