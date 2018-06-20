MAMAMOO HWASA Brought A Huge Sensation of This Korean Food

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa appeared as a guest on MBC's I Live Alone and revealed a day in her life.

What's the food that she ate?

On the 247th episode of I Live Alone aired on June 8, Hwa Sa left the house and went to eat alone at a Gopchang (beef tripe) restaurant. Beef tripe is a type of edible lining from the stomach of a cow. While there are numbers of Korean who aren't fond of this organ part, Hwa Sa successfully finished up a large amount of Gopchang.

Thanks to the broadcast, Hwa Sa was chosen as the most popular figure of the week and the restaurant became packed with a big crowd. Based on the report Korea Reputation Center analyzed with a big data, Hwa Sa ranked top beating AOA's Seolhyun and GFriend SinB for June's individual brand reputation.

The restaurant located in Jang an-dong got popular in a day and due to endless customers, it's been said that ingredients easily become sold out early at night. More importantly, this ongoing Gopchang boom became a national phenomenon.

Hwa Sa, who has disclosed her natural life on air that clearly differed from a stereotypical girl group image said "People in my surroundings scolded me for revealing too much of me. They said I should have controlled myself. I actually worried a lot prior to the broadcast. I guess I felt too comfortable filming this show. I got shocked to see myself on screen at the studio."

But at the same time, she expressed a relief toward viewers' positive responses and the sensational Gopchang boom that she created.

And she revealed the secret on how she stays fit, saying that, "As a food lover, moderating foods is the toughest part. So I just eat it when there's something that I crave. And if I get sick of the food, I go on a diet."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com