MAMAMOO HWASA Brought A Huge Sensation of This Korean Food

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa appeared as a guest on MBC's I Live Alone and revealed a day in her life.

What's the food that she ate?

On the 247th episode of I Live Alone aired on June 8, Hwa Sa left the house and went to eat alone at a Gopchang (beef tripe) restaurant. Beef tripe is a type of edible lining from the stomach of a cow. While there are numbers of Korean who aren't fond of this organ part, Hwa Sa successfully finished up a large amount of Gopchang.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Thanks to the broadcast, Hwa Sa was chosen as the most popular figure of the week and the restaurant became packed with a big crowd.  Based on the report Korea Reputation Center analyzed with a big data, Hwa Sa ranked top beating AOA's Seolhyun and GFriend SinB for June's individual brand reputation.

The restaurant located in Jang an-dong got popular in a day and due to endless customers, it's been said that ingredients easily become sold out early at night. More importantly, this ongoing Gopchang boom became a national phenomenon.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Hwa Sa, who has disclosed her natural life on air that clearly differed from a stereotypical girl group image said "People in my surroundings scolded me for revealing too much of me. They said I should have controlled myself. I actually worried a lot prior to the broadcast. I guess I felt too comfortable filming this show. I got shocked to see myself on screen at the studio."

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

But at the same time, she expressed a relief toward viewers' positive responses and the sensational Gopchang boom that she created.

And she revealed the secret on how she stays fit, saying that, "As a food lover, moderating foods is the toughest part. So I just eat it when there's something that I crave. And if I get sick of the food, I go on a diet."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

