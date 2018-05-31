Lip Products of WANNA ONE's HWANG MINHYUN Disclosed by a Makeup Artist

Lip makeup products of Wanna One's Hwang Minhyun were disclosed. Jenny House, the makeup specialty shop that's in charge of Wanna One's makeup, revealed the information through its blog.

Find out the secret to his charming lips!!

Minhyun is called the 'handsome lipped guy' among Wanna One, as he flawlessly pulls off any lip makeup with his small but cherry-like full lips.

According to the makeup artist in charge, products that last long are usually applied on Minhyun's lips, as his lip makeup gets erased frequently due to his habit of rubbing his lips.

In case of stage makeup, products with more vivid colors are used, since correction cannot be made easily. On the other hand, when he's shooting advertisements, more natural colors are applied, as makeup can be corrected more often.

Although the blog post did not specify the exact names of the products, they wrote that the brands of the most frequently used products are Labiotte, Dior, I'm Meme and Peripera.

This makeup artist explained, "Every product has different texture, saturation, colors, so we tend to choose the lip color randomly according to the day's shadow color."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

