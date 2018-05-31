From BTS to ARMYs…The Message Hidden in 'Anpanman'

BTS presented Anpanman, the song featured in their newest album, on their comeback show aired through Mnet on May 24.

JIMIN said, "Anpanman is the weakest hero in the world. but…"

Unlike the dark atmosphere of the group's title track FAKE LOVE, the stage of Anpanman was filled with cute performances dedicated to ARMYs.

Anpanman, which brings up the image of a new superhero, refers to the main character of the popular Japanese animation, Anpanman.

BTS expressed their affection for ARMYs by likening themselves to Anpanman.

JIMIN "Anpanman is the weakest hero in the world. He doesn't have any supernatural power, but he's a hero who tears off himself to give food to someone who's hungry. We put our hearts in the song that we want to give our fans hope and energy, solely with our music and performances."



The weakest hero in the world, Anpanman. Through Anapanman, BTS tells ARMYs that even though they haven't got much, they'll become the heroes who would sing for their fans with all their strength. This is where we can feel BTS' humble mind to communicate with their fans' eye level, even when they've become a superstar like now.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com