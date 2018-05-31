1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

From BTS to ARMYs…The Message Hidden in 'Anpanman'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

BTS presented Anpanman, the song featured in their newest album, on their comeback show aired through Mnet on May 24.

JIMIN said, "Anpanman is the weakest hero in the world. but…"

Unlike the dark atmosphere of the group's title track FAKE LOVE, the stage of Anpanman was filled with cute performances dedicated to ARMYs.

Anpanman, which brings up the image of a new superhero, refers to the main character of the popular Japanese animation, Anpanman.

BTS expressed their affection for ARMYs by likening themselves to Anpanman.

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

JIMIN "Anpanman is the weakest hero in the world. He doesn't have any supernatural power, but he's a hero who tears off himself to give food to someone who's hungry. We put our hearts in the song that we want to give our fans hope and energy, solely with our music and performances."

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

The weakest hero in the world, Anpanman. Through Anapanman, BTS tells ARMYs that even though they haven't got much, they'll become the heroes who would sing for their fans with all their strength. This is where we can feel BTS' humble mind to communicate with their fans' eye level, even when they've become a superstar like now.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT