사회

What Happens When BTS SUGA & J-HOPE Raps in English?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS is a Korean artist, who mostly sings in Korean. Yet, the group's fanbase is spread all around the world. Even though many international fans do not understand the Korean language, they still enjoy BTS' music.

How did you guys feel?

But still, wouldn't the international ARMYs feel happy to hear BTS singing in a language they 'can' understand?

In a compilation video of I-ARMY's reaction to BTS' music, we could catch sight of the thrills I-ARMYs felt when BTS rapped in English.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the remix version of MIC Drop, released last November, the first verse was filled with rapper Desiigner's rap. As it was quite a familiar sound, being a remix version, I-ARMYs were listening to it rather calmly. But as soon as verse 2 began, they freaked out. The lyrics were in English, and it was in Suga's voice!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Baby watch your mouth / It come back around
Once upon a time / We learnt how to fly
Go look at your mirror / Same damn clothes
You know how I feel / 개행복

After Suga's lines, J-Hope's line also came out in English. Listening to these four lines of English rap, ARMYs were deeply impressed.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The reason Suga and J-Hope's English rap was even more surprising was that, out of the three rappers of BTS, RM, Suga, and J-Hope, RM occasionally spoke and rapped in English. However, it was nearly the first time international ARMYs were hearing English rap from the other two. And they sounded so perfect!

Perhaps, the international ARMYs were not only amazed at how good their English rap sounded, but also at how BTS never settles for the present, trying to create better music for their fans. This may be one of the many secrets to BTS' global popularity.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

