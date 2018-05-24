FORBES Mentions "BTS Will Become the First Korean Act to Sit Atop The Important Ranking of Billboard"

BTS' comeback has brought a sweeping shift in Billboard Chart, beginning with no.4 in the listing of Artist 100.

What more can we say?

Billboard on May 23 reported, "BTS who have maintained atop in the chart of Social 50 for 75 consecutive weeks, held the 10th place last week and 4th this week in Artist 100 Chart."

They further commented "The uptrend of third album sales impacted the rankings on the chart. We expect BTS' LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' to gain the summit on Billboard 200 next week."

Billboard 200 determines the ranking by album sales, numbers of streaming, and numbers of download. The highest record that K-pop artists have set on Billboard 200 was the previous album of BTS, LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her' last year making it to no.7 on the listing. If they top the chart this time with the currently released album, they are rewriting the history.

America's global media company, Forbes also foresee BTS' peak on Billboard Chart. On May 22, Forbes has written an article entitled, "Will BTS become the first K-pop act to chart a no.1 album next week?"

The writer of this article pointed out, "Whether you're already familiar with them and their work or not, there's no arguing that Korean vocal group BTS is the biggest name in K-pop, and they are easily one of the most popular music acts on the planet of any genre. Now, it looks like they are going to make history in just a few days when the US charts refresh."

He gently reminded, "At the moment, it appears that LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' will come in second, but Billboard points out that it does not have a shot at running the show, and if any band's fan base can come together to move more units, it's the BTS ARMY (the name given to their dedicated fans). If they can drum up enough activity and push it past Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys (which seems to be slated to control the Billboard 200 for a fourth consecutive week), LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' will become the first Korean release to sit atop the important ranking."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com