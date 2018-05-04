1 읽는 중

Mysterious Man's Unexpected Visit on The Fan Signing Site of EXO-CBX

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Someone has visited EXO-CBX during a fan signing event. It was Sehun, EXO's maknae! Maknae came to cheer hyungs.

They must feel so proud

When Sehun appeared unexpectedly, EXO-CBX's face glowed with happiness.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Chen smiled when he had eye contact with Sehun. And Xiumin gave Sehun a warm hug when Sehun moved next to him.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After passing through Chen and Xiumin, Sehun finally reached Baekhyun. Xiumin took photos of them talking affectionately.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

When Sehun left the site, Baekhyun told his fans "Someone really handsome visited us. Maybe he could join EXO instead of us." He added, "Sehun was here. But he got embarrassed when he saw this much fans. He wanted us to tell you guys that he felt sorry for leaving without saying hi."

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

Later that day on his Instagram, Sehun showed off the signed album with a caption "I finally got signs from EXO-CBX". His appearance on site uplifted the atmosphere, and the video clip of EXO-CBX and Sehun's lovely gathering exceeded over 1.1 million hits on Youtube.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

