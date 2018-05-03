What Sight Did IU See To Make Such Face?

IU could not hide her puzzled face after seeing a shocking sight in China.

She was just so surprised haha

A photo of IU's stage in China uploaded on Weibo is a hot issue.

In the picture, IU is showing a cute smile in a white see-through top and a red mini skirt.

But then, she shrinks as if she's startled and suddenly bursts into laughter.

She even threw her body backward and covered her face as if she's embarrassed.

What do you think she saw?

It was the sight of two men kissing on the stage.

The two were doing a parody of a scene from the drama IU starred in, the KBS drama The Producers.

It was the scene in which Kim Soohyun who acted as a new-come producer gets drunk and kisses his senior Cha Taehyun.

It's hilarious to see IU's petrified face at the unexpected sight.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

