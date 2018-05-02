1 읽는 중

Billboard Defined GFRIEND As "One of Korea’s Most Promising Young Acts"

Photo from Source Music

US Billboard has spotlighted GFriend's new song Time for the moon night.

GFriend said they want to show how "versatile" they could be

On May 1, Billboard through its K-POP column K-TOWN posted a report entitled "GFriend Return with 'Time For The Moon Night': Watch".

They evaluated Time for the moon night as a song "starting off simply with a haunting piano melody and gradually building to a soaring, expressive close." And "While maintaining GFriend’s representative vivid brand of sleek, emotive pop, they've explored a new path as a girl group," said Billboard. Since their debut in 2015, GFriend has rapidly become one of the most prominent girl groups of this K-pop generation.

Shortly after GFriend's comeback on April 30, their 6th mini album Time for the moon night topped the Itunes overall albums charts in 8 countries including Taiwan, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, and Norway.

Moreover, they also ranked first place for Itunes K-POP albums charts in Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, and Netherland, vividly showing off their global influence as a K-POP artist.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

