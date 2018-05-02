1 읽는 중

WOO DOHWAN Who Had Romance Rumor with JOY, Had Another Lover?

Joy and Woo Dohwan, Photo from Instagram

Joy and Woo Dohwan, Photo from Instagram

Moon Gayoung. Photo from MBC

Moon Gayoung. Photo from MBC

A Korean newspaper reported on May 2 that actor Woo Dohwan and Moon Gayoung are dating. The two have recently appeared together on MBC's TV drama The Great Seducer which has ended just one day before the report.

Did they 'seduce' each other?

Cast of 'The Great Seducer' : Kim Minjae, Moon Gayoung, Joy, Woo Dohwan(from left to right), Photo from MBC

Cast of &#39;The Great Seducer&#39; : Kim Minjae, Moon Gayoung, Joy, Woo Dohwan(from left to right), Photo from MBC

According to the report, people related to The Great Seducer said, "Woo Dohwan and Moon Gayoung have fallen in love while shooting the drama." An official also added, "There has been a romance rumor between Woo Dohwan and Joy of Red Velvet, but it wasn't true." It's been told that Dohwan and Gayoung's romance could occasionally be seen at the shooting site.

Joy and Woo Dohwan, Photo from MBC

Joy and Woo Dohwan, Photo from MBC

Another official said, "Their relationship was an established fact at the site. I knew someday it will become known." However, Moon Gayoung's agency, SM C&C is denying the rumor saying, "The actors of The Great Seducer are very close to each other. We've heard nothing about the romance rumors."

BLACKPINK and Woo Dohwan, Photo from Coca-Cola

BLACKPINK and Woo Dohwan, Photo from Coca-Cola

Woo Dohwan have recently been selected as Sprite's model along with BLACKPINK.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

