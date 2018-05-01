WANNA ONE PARK JIHOON's Milk Shampoo Sensation…Ad Reaches Over 1,000,000 Views and Temporary Sold Out

As the first solo advertisement of WANNA ONE's Park Jihoon, an ad for the milk shampoo, was released on April 27, the video of the ad reached over 1,000,000 views last weekend.

The brand he modeled for is AprilSkin which is a high-functional, hypoallergenic cosmetic brand. The shampoo from this brand that Jihoon modeled for, is also gaining huge popularity, even temporarily being sold out at some stores.

On the video Ad released, Jihoon perfectly expresses the concept of the milk booster fast shampoo, showing his pure and clear charm.

Thanks to his appearance, the ad gained more than 1,000,000 views(on AprilSkin's Navercast channel) in just three days. Also on Facebook, the ad earned over 5,290 likes in seven hours, making the staff who was supposed to upload a behind film surprised.

The first pre-order of Park Jihoon's milk shampoo has been sold out in just two hours since the online sales started on AprilSkin's official site and the second pre-order is in progress now. Also, on Gmarket which opened pre-order during the weekends, the product has been temporarily sold out.

Fans are raising expectations, as Jihoon is planned to show various images as an exclusive model of AprilSkin other than milk booster fast shampoo.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

