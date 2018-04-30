1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'The Music "Avengers" BTS Is Coming in May!' K-POP Artists Are Taking a Step Back

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

The K-POP industry is on their toes because the "Avengers", BTS is coming back.

Who's capable of stopping them?

Photo from DNA MV Screenshot

Photo from DNA MV Screenshot

Photo from Avengers: Infinity War

Photo from Avengers: Infinity War

BTS announced May 18 as their comeback date, and it set fire to the music industry. Each entertainment companies started rescheduling their artists' comeback period to not overlap with BTS. They claimed that BTS will most likely to receive all the spotlight, making other artists' work in vain. It works in a similar fashion to the movie Avengers. When Avengers announced its release date, other competitive distributors and large-scale movies rescheduled their release date to not tackle with Avengers.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

There aren't many comebacks scheduled in May. SHINee is having one at the end of May, but their comeback week does not clash with BTS's.

Photo from TV Chosun

Photo from TV Chosun

There are many expectations toward BTS's comeback after 8 months of interregnal. BTS is coming back with the third album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear', and it has been announced that they will uncase the stage on 'Billboard Music Award'. Pre-orders of their new album exceeded 1.44 million, and people wonder how BTS will pleasantly surprise the audiences with their upcoming album.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT