Who's Got the Hottest Body? Idols were asked

All boy idols are second to none in terms of body figures. But even in the idol world, there ought to be particularly hot bodies that draw other idols' attention.

Who do you think won the first place?

100 members of male and female idols voted for the idol with the hottest body and Kang Daniel was voted as the first, taking twelve votes.

Daniel is famous for having a body like a sculpture even though he never went through any special training. In particular, his wide shoulders and well-toned abs made hearts of many flutters.

No.2 and 3 were taken by members from MONSTA X. Shownu and Wonho got eleven and ten votes each.

4th place was BigBang's TAEYANG and 5th was SHINee's TAEMIN, EXO's KAI and SE HUN, each rank taking six and five votes.

The best idol member was chosen by the categorization of visual, body, sense of humor, and talents. And Ilgan Sports conducted a survey of 100 members of male and female idols.

100 male and female idol members in total of 21 teams have participated in the vote: GOT7, Nu'est W, Red Velvet, RAINZ, MONSTA X, BTS, BLACKPINK, BTOB, Seventeen, Super Junior, AKMU, WANNA ONE, GFRIEND, OH MY GIRL, WINNER, TAEYEON, TWICE, fromis_9, EXID, JBJ, and TRCNG.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

