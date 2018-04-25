1 읽는 중

BTS Becomes First-ever Asian Artist to Comeback at Billboard Music Awards

Photo from Instagram @bts.bighitofficial(left), Twitter @BBMAs(right)

BTS will reveal their performance for the new song at the Billboard Music Awards(BBMAs). They became the first-ever Asian singer to make a comeback through Billboard.

Is this really happening??!

On April 24, BBMAs announced through their official SNS that BTS has confirmed to perform their new song for the first time at the 2018 BBMAs held on May 20 and aired live on NBC.

BTS also expressed their excitement through their official SNS saying, "Look out for our second appearance or - say what? - FIRST PERFORMANCE at the BBMAs!" They also wrote in Korean, "Thank you ARMYs who made our performance in 2018 BBMAs possible! Please look forward to BTS as a performer."

This makes BTS the first-ever Korean singer and at the same time, the first Asian artist to perform at the BBMAs. It is also an unprecedented situation in that they're showing their new song for the first time.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_jp_official

They also became the first K-pop artist to attend BBMA for two consecutive years. BTS has won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 BBMAs. They were nominated for the same field this year, having to compete with global musicians including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.

On May 18, BTS will release their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. Two days later, on May 21, they will fly over to the US to attend the awards. From then, they will have a busy schedule of rehearsals, red carpet events, interviews with local media and the main performance.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

