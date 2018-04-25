1 읽는 중

Russian Figure Skater & Big Fan of EXO·BTS Says "Korea is Heaven"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @jmedvedevaj

Evgenia Medvedeva, a Russian figure skater and the silver medalist of the 2018 PyeongChang winter Olympics, looks like she spent heavenly days in Korea.

Anywhere would be heaven with EXO and BTS…

Medvedeva appeared on the LG ThinQ Ice Fantasia held in Seoul's Mokdong Ice rink from April 20 to 22. After finishing her last performance on April 22, she went out on a trip around Seoul.

Medvedeva is famous for being a passionate K-pop fan. She uploaded a video of herself covering EXO and BTS's choreography on her personal SNS, drawing huge attention. At the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Olympics last February, she even met her favorite group EXO.

She also posted a video of her and another Korean athlete dancing to EXO's Growl together. On April 19, as she met the press after a public rehearsal, she smiled brightly saying, "I've memorized all the lyrics of the K-pop songs played on the show."

On the evening of April 22, she visited the SMTOWN COEX Artium located in Gangnam, Seoul. She posted a photo of herself taken at the front of the building.

She also included scenes of herself buying souvenirs related to EXO and K-pop, in a highlight video on her SNS. She left a caption saying, "Korea is like heaven. A truly wonderful night."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

