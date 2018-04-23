"I think we're growing apart…" BTS' JUNGKOOK Tells His True Feelings About Fans' Opinion

It took a long time for BTS to succeed as a global group. Accordingly, BTS and ARMY's relationship seems more solid. But as BTS goes worldwide, it is bound for some fans to feel like they are growing apart. BTS replied to this concern.

Jungkook, don't make me cry

Jungkook of BTS recently talked about this in an interview with a Japanese medium. Here's what he said.

JUNGKOOK: I heard many fans are feeling that we're "growing apart". I hope you don't think that way. As we go higher, we'll go closer to you guys step by step so please don't worry about those things. And thank you guys always, for making us cry and laugh. We'll also make you laugh and cry - cry for joy not because of sadness. Thank you always for keeping our sides. I hope we can always stay by your side too. Thank you and love you.

Jungkook's words saying, "I heard you think we're growing apart. We'll go closer step by step" sounds so sincere that many fans' eyes are tearing. A fan who saw Jungkook's interview left a comment like this; "I wish you rise high, to the point I can't even dream of reaching out. Hope you'd be the most beloved singer on Earth."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

