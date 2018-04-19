1 읽는 중

Why 'No. 1 Streaming Site' Spotify Advertises BTS's Comeback on NY Times Square

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Spotify, a top-ranked music, and video streaming site advertised the comeback of BTS's third album on New York Times Square Billboard. BTS is having their comeback on May 18, with the third album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 TEAR.

Hey, you're an ARMY too!?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

April 18 (KST), one netizen has twitted "Came out of Disney store and suddenly saw this" with a link to a short video. According to the video clip, Time Square billboard advertised BTS's comeback album with a phrase 'BTS ARMY' LOVE YOURSELF 轉 TEAR reflecting the names of BTS's fan club and the title of their third album. With a finger heart figure attached to the advertising video clip, it has gone viral.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Spotify also has advertised the remix version of MIC DROP last year, proving BTS's local popularity.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

