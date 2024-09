BTS is making their comeback on May 18 with their third full-length album Love Yourself: Tear.

I am so excited already!

This is a comeback in 8 months since the release of Love Yourself: Her last September.

"While Love Yourself: Her expressed the thrill and fluttering feelings of love, the new album will capture the pain of boys facing farewell," announced Big Hit Entertainment.

