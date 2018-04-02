1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'2018 Dream Concert' to be Filled with "A-list Stars"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

ⓒ Yonhap News

ⓒ Yonhap News

'2018 Dream Concert' is finally here!

Mark your calendars!

Korea Entertainment Producer's Association (KEPA) announced on April 2 that the 24th Dream Concert will be held on May 12 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on May 12.

'Dream Concert' is a large-scale K-pop performance that has taken place annually ever since 1995.

While the line-up for the concert is yet to be disclosed, a representative at the KEPA teased that "the upcoming Dream Concert will be filled with A-list stars."

The '2017 Dream Concert' took place on November 4 in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, with over 25,000 in the audience. The concert, which preceded the Winter Olympics, entertained a particularly large number of audience with high anticipations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Tickets for the '2018 Dream Concert' will be available for sale on Kstar website(www.kstar.tv). You may consult the Dream Concert official website (www.dreamconcert.kr) or the official Facebook page (facebook.com/1995dreamconcert) for further details.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT