EXO-CBX to Launch a Reality Show Travelling Around the World

EXO-CBX(Chen·Baekhyun·Xiumin) will be launching a reality show.

EXO-CBX on air!

On March 29, SM Entertainment revealed "EXO began filming a reality show. The first episode will star EXO's unit EXO-CBX."

The reality show will air in May on XtvN. The show will be titled "Travel the World on EXO's Ladder." Fans caught the members shooting the show in Japan.

EXO-CBX will release a new mini album on April 10, ending a hiatus of a year and a half after 'Hey Mama!' was released in October 2016.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

