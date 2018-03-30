1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO-CBX to Launch a Reality Show Travelling Around the World

중앙일보

입력

EXO-CBX(Chen·Baekhyun·Xiumin) will be launching a reality show.

EXO-CBX on air!

On March 29, SM Entertainment revealed "EXO began filming a reality show. The first episode will star EXO's unit EXO-CBX."

관련기사

The reality show will air in May on XtvN. The show will be titled "Travel the World on EXO's Ladder." Fans caught the members shooting the show in Japan.

EXO-CBX will release a new mini album on April 10, ending a hiatus of a year and a half after 'Hey Mama!' was released in October 2016.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT