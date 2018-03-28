1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Forbes Journalist Mentions BTS on Twitter

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Journalist of American business magazine Forbes mentioned BTS on her Twitter account.

"There's no topping this"

In response to Big Hit Entertainment retweeting her article on BTS, Carla Thomas wrote "The kings of Twitter just retweeted my article about them. There's no topping this, thanks all, it's been real. *throws work laptop out the window*"

In her article titled "BTS: The K-Pop Group That Finally Won America Over," Carly Thomas writes "In 2017, if you asked most Americans to name just one Korean performing artist, odds are high the answer would have been a resounding "BTS." Known as "Bangtan Sonyeondan" in their home of South Korea, this seven-member boy band has grown from a local pop sensation to a global phenomenon."

관련기사

The article defines BTS's global success in cracking the "elusive and highly-competitive American market" to be based on over a billion online streams and a veritable "ARMY" fanbase.

Meanwhile, BTS is the only K-pop group to have made Forbes' '30 Under 30 Asia 2018.'

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT