1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Ex-2NE1 Star SANDARA PARK's Favorite Fashion Item This Season

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Sandara Park is the fashion bible for aspiring fashionistas everywhere. She is known for her casual yet stylish choice of fashion items.

Spotted: Sandara dressed in this "it" item from head-to-toe.

There's one staple item that's been making a frequent appearance on her Instagram, and it is everything checkered. Burberry is one brand that the ex-2NE1 star seems to love. She's been spotted donning the latest items from the luxury house's S/S 2018 collection. Let's have a look!

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

Instagram @daraxxi

It seems like Sandara is in love with checkers lately. And we think she couldn't possibly look more perfect in them!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT