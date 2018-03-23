PHOTOS: Ex-2NE1 Star SANDARA PARK's Favorite Fashion Item This Season

Sandara Park is the fashion bible for aspiring fashionistas everywhere. She is known for her casual yet stylish choice of fashion items.

Spotted: Sandara dressed in this "it" item from head-to-toe.

There's one staple item that's been making a frequent appearance on her Instagram, and it is everything checkered. Burberry is one brand that the ex-2NE1 star seems to love. She's been spotted donning the latest items from the luxury house's S/S 2018 collection. Let's have a look!

It seems like Sandara is in love with checkers lately. And we think she couldn't possibly look more perfect in them!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

