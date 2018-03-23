BTS Duo We'd Like to Ship: Why V X JUNGKOOK Are Dubbed 'Chodings'

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Here's a BTS duo VoomVoom would like to ship. All the individual BTS boys are full of charm, but put some members together, and their charms multiply a million times more. The first duo we'd like to ship is the 'chodings' V and Jungkook.

Bunny ♥ Dummy

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

CAPTION: &#34;Hoseok, please write down how old the members are in terms of maturity.&#34; / From the top: Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook. Photo from Online community

Asked how mature the BTS members are, J-Hope described V and Jungkook to be respectively thirteen and ten years old. It seems that the "hyung" sees the two members as elementary school students. And, accordingly, fans have dubbed the twosome as the 'chodings' (elementary school students).

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

CAPTION: Jungkook &#34;V hyung stay still / How pure&#34; Photo from Online community

The two are often caught playfully joking with one another. Fans have caught the two being chummy and comfortable on a number of TV shows.

Jungkook says V is his 'dummy friend' and says "We're like the movie 'Dumb and Dumber.' We have so much in common, so it's fun to talk to one another." He used the phrase "life friend" in another interview.

V says Jungkook is a 'bunny.'

The two are like two peas in a pod. Here are photos of the 'chodings.'

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

