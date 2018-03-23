BTS Duo We'd Like to Ship: Why V X JUNGKOOK Are Dubbed 'Chodings'

Here's a BTS duo VoomVoom would like to ship. All the individual BTS boys are full of charm, but put some members together, and their charms multiply a million times more. The first duo we'd like to ship is the 'chodings' V and Jungkook.

Bunny ♥ Dummy

Asked how mature the BTS members are, J-Hope described V and Jungkook to be respectively thirteen and ten years old. It seems that the "hyung" sees the two members as elementary school students. And, accordingly, fans have dubbed the twosome as the 'chodings' (elementary school students).

The two are often caught playfully joking with one another. Fans have caught the two being chummy and comfortable on a number of TV shows.

Jungkook says V is his 'dummy friend' and says "We're like the movie 'Dumb and Dumber.' We have so much in common, so it's fun to talk to one another." He used the phrase "life friend" in another interview.

V says Jungkook is a 'bunny.'

The two are like two peas in a pod. Here are photos of the 'chodings.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

