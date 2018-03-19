SEOLHYUN Files Lawsuit Against Circulation of Fake 'Nude' Images of Herself

Amid controversy surrounding photoshopped photos of the AOA star Seolhyun, the six-membered girl band's label FNC Entertainment issued an official statement warning that legal measures will be taken against the circulation of the fake 'nude' photos.

These photos are intended to damage Seolhyun's reputation.

On March 19, FNC Entertainment announced that the agency is going to take every legal action necessary to combat the fabrication and circulation of the malicious photoshopped images of Seolhyun.

The agency said that it intends to file a lawsuit on the day the official statement was released.

"We stress that anyone involved in the process of fabricating and circulating the fake photos will face legal charges. This criminal case of defamation of character will be severely punished," read the statement.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

