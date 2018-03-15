1 읽는 중

This Two-time Olympic Champion Listened to BTS (& a Bit of EXO) Before Winning Silver

중앙일보

입력

MBC

MBC

The two-time Olympic champion Lee Sanghwa has told the press that she listens to a lot of BTS and EXO right before a match.

The secret to becoming an Olympic champion?

On March 14, Lee Sanghwa guested on MBC's talk show Radio Star along with fellow South Korean skaters Kwak Yoon-, Lim Hyo-jun, and Lee Seung-hoon. The Olympic skaters shared anecdotes from their recent participation in PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018.

MBC

MBC

The hosts asked Lee Sanghwa if she had any particular music that she listens to relax before the game.

"We warm up for three and a half hours to skate for 37 seconds. Because we need to stay pumped up, I don't listen to any ballad. I listened to a lot of BTS this year. Also a bit of EXO," replied Lee.

MBC

MBC

Lee won gold in Vancouver Winter Games in 2010 and earned silver in PyeongChang.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

