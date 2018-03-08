Why JUNGKOOK Is Called the “Laundry Fairy” of BTS

Jungkook is known as "laundry fairy" among fans.

"He seems so happy when he's doing the laundry," said J-Hope.

In the reality show titled "BTS' American Hustle Life," which aired in 2014, Jungkook was always seen doing the laundry in every episode. Many surmised that Jungkook is perhaps "in charge of doing the laundry in BTS."

"When we go to our dorm after practice, Jungkook is the only one doing the laundry while everyone else is just passed out from exhaustion," said Jin in an interview.

Why do you think Jungkook is obsessed with doing the laundry?

The youngest of BTS told in an interview with a Japanese magazine that he is "sensitive to smell," also revealing that he loves to use fabric softeners.

"The smell of fresh laundry makes me feel good. I feel so happy when I'm folding laundry," said Jungkook.

"Jungkook always smells the new pieces of laundry and goes, 'Hyung, don't you love the smell?' He looks so happy when he does that, which makes me happy," said J-Hope.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

