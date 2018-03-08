1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Watch Out BTS & EXO, JYP's New Boy Band “STRAY KIDS” Is Here to Take Over

중앙일보

입력

Stray Kids will hold their debut showcase on March 25.

Billboard picked “Stray Kids” as No. 1 K-pop artist to look out for in 2018.

The trailer for Stay Kids' "I am NOT" was revealed by JYP Entertainment, the band's label, on March 5. An official announcement has been made that the group's debut showcase titled "Stray Kids UNVEIL [Op. 01: I am NOT]' will be held this coming March 25.

The band was formed through the reality show of the same name, Stray Kids, produced jointly by JYP Entertainment and Mnet in October 2017. The nine members of the band are Bang Chan, Kim Woo-jin, Lee Min-ho, Seo Chang-bin, Hwang Hyun-jin, Han Ji-sung, Felix, Kim Seung-min, and Yang Jeong-in.

This isn't their first musical work, however. Before their official debut, Stray Kids has released their first album titled "Mixtape" on January 8, which was available for purchase on online streaming websites on November 1, 2017.

The music video for their song titled "Hellevator" has garnered 19,871,843 views on YouTube as of March 8 KST. Besides the title track "Hellevator," all of the album's sidetracks - namely "Beware: Grrr Chongnyangui Beopchik," "Spread My Wings," "YAYAYA," "GLOW," "School Life," and "4419" - have been written by the band's members.

Their debut album "Mixtape" topped the iTunes albums chart in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and The Philippines and managed to land within the Top 10 in 14 countries around the world including Denmark and Russia.

"While lots of promising new boy bands look keen to make an impact on the scene (rookies like ONF, Seven O'Clock, MyTeen and A.C.E have all caught our eye), Stray Kids look like the boys to lead this potential new flight of stars," wrote Billboard, naming the newest JYP Entertainment boy band as the No. 1 "New K-Pop Artist to Watch in 2018."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomK@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT