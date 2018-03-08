Watch Out BTS & EXO, JYP's New Boy Band “STRAY KIDS” Is Here to Take Over

Stray Kids will hold their debut showcase on March 25.

Billboard picked “Stray Kids” as No. 1 K-pop artist to look out for in 2018.

The trailer for Stay Kids' "I am NOT" was revealed by JYP Entertainment, the band's label, on March 5. An official announcement has been made that the group's debut showcase titled "Stray Kids UNVEIL [Op. 01: I am NOT]' will be held this coming March 25.

The band was formed through the reality show of the same name, Stray Kids, produced jointly by JYP Entertainment and Mnet in October 2017. The nine members of the band are Bang Chan, Kim Woo-jin, Lee Min-ho, Seo Chang-bin, Hwang Hyun-jin, Han Ji-sung, Felix, Kim Seung-min, and Yang Jeong-in.

This isn't their first musical work, however. Before their official debut, Stray Kids has released their first album titled "Mixtape" on January 8, which was available for purchase on online streaming websites on November 1, 2017.

The music video for their song titled "Hellevator" has garnered 19,871,843 views on YouTube as of March 8 KST. Besides the title track "Hellevator," all of the album's sidetracks - namely "Beware: Grrr Chongnyangui Beopchik," "Spread My Wings," "YAYAYA," "GLOW," "School Life," and "4419" - have been written by the band's members.

Their debut album "Mixtape" topped the iTunes albums chart in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and The Philippines and managed to land within the Top 10 in 14 countries around the world including Denmark and Russia.

"While lots of promising new boy bands look keen to make an impact on the scene (rookies like ONF, Seven O'Clock, MyTeen and A.C.E have all caught our eye), Stray Kids look like the boys to lead this potential new flight of stars," wrote Billboard, naming the newest JYP Entertainment boy band as the No. 1 "New K-Pop Artist to Watch in 2018."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomK@gmail.com

