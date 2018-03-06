1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

STEVE AOKI With His Newest Tattoo Speaks Out to BTS & ARMY

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @steveaoki

Photo from Instagram @steveaoki

The world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, who worked with BTS on 'MIC Drop Remix,' has a new tattoo on his arm.

How he shows his gratitude and love for BTS and ARMYs.

On his Instagram post uploaded on March 1, Steve Aoki wrote "My Kolony Tour brothers Desiigner & Bok Nero and me inked for life now! Lots of love to all the MIC Drop Remix fans all the BTS fans all our fans making our song such a worldwide hit! Mic Drop Bam!!!"

And in the clip uploaded, Steve Aoki presents his arm tattoo written 'KOLONY TOUR' with a drawing of a hand dropping a mic on the floor, referencing the 'MIC Drop Remix' performance he had collaborated on with BTS and Desiigner.

Steve Aoki also shared a clip of himself getting a tattoo on March 3, in which he thanked "all the BTS fans out there." He also posted a photo of himself and Desiigner with matching tattoos on the same day.

Photo from Instagram @steveaoki

Photo from Instagram @steveaoki

BTS also shared the news on Twitter, once again proving how close they were to Steve Aoki.

BTS X Steve Aoki have hinted another collaboration on the way. In a recent interview with Chicago Tribune, Steve Aoki stated, "We have a few other collaborations in the works and they're going to blow your mind." He's also complimented BTS, stating "This is their time. They are all such great guys." The November-released MIC Drop Remix set records for K-pop groups, charting on Billboard Hot 100 and all.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT