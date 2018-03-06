STEVE AOKI With His Newest Tattoo Speaks Out to BTS & ARMY

The world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, who worked with BTS on 'MIC Drop Remix,' has a new tattoo on his arm.

How he shows his gratitude and love for BTS and ARMYs.

On his Instagram post uploaded on March 1, Steve Aoki wrote "My Kolony Tour brothers Desiigner & Bok Nero and me inked for life now! Lots of love to all the MIC Drop Remix fans all the BTS fans all our fans making our song such a worldwide hit! Mic Drop Bam!!!"

And in the clip uploaded, Steve Aoki presents his arm tattoo written 'KOLONY TOUR' with a drawing of a hand dropping a mic on the floor, referencing the 'MIC Drop Remix' performance he had collaborated on with BTS and Desiigner.

Steve Aoki also shared a clip of himself getting a tattoo on March 3, in which he thanked "all the BTS fans out there." He also posted a photo of himself and Desiigner with matching tattoos on the same day.

BTS also shared the news on Twitter, once again proving how close they were to Steve Aoki.

BTS X Steve Aoki have hinted another collaboration on the way. In a recent interview with Chicago Tribune, Steve Aoki stated, "We have a few other collaborations in the works and they're going to blow your mind." He's also complimented BTS, stating "This is their time. They are all such great guys." The November-released MIC Drop Remix set records for K-pop groups, charting on Billboard Hot 100 and all.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

