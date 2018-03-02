1 읽는 중

5 Things that Happen When BTS' V Is Your Boyfriend

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

We all dream of going on a date with our bias. Well then, what would it be like if "the most beautiful face of 2017" was your boyfriend? Based on what we know and what we've seen, here's what would happen if BTS' V was your boyfriend.

We can all dream, right?

1. Get to see his face every day.

Photo from online community

V topped TC Candler's list of 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017' last December. That means V being handsome goes without saying. With V as your boyfriend, you would get to see his gorgeous face every day, which would gently whisper that he loves you from the bottom of his heart.

2. Never fight.

Photo from online community

V, with his playful and festive attitude, leads the 'Beagle line' among the boisterous and rowdy BTS boys. Whereas the other BTS boys tend to be shy in front of strangers, V says that he isn't like his fellow members. Thanks to his amiable personality, he earns the reputation of "becoming friends with anyone within his mile radius." Having a boyfriend with such a good personality would keep all the fighting away.

3. Not to be bored.

Photo from online community

V is apparently the most talkative one in BTS. Sending the most messages on group Kakaotalk, he talks relentlessly even when nobody answers him back. With such a talkative boyfriend, you wouldn't feel lonely or bored even without him by your side.

4. Listen to him playing the saxophone.

Photo from online community

Photo from MBC

V learned to play the saxophone for three years, but sadly, he quit because he just couldn't get better. With V as your boyfriend, you could listen to the beautiful saxophone melody all the time. But, to be fair, his voice is a better instrument than the saxophone, so you could just ask him to sing instead.

5. Be the first person he falls in love with.

Photo from online community

V says he's never really been in love before. He says that he wants to marry his first love, should he meet the meant-to-be. If V's your boyfriend, that would be a one-way ticket to spending the rest of your days happily ever after with him!

Photo from online community

But, even without the things listed above, just the fact that you have V as your boyfriend would make your day every day. What else do you think would happen should V be your boyfriend? Share your thoughts with us!♥

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

