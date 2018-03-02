1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SAM SMITH Coming to Asia…The Philippines on Oct. 5·S. Korea on Oct. 9·Thailand on Oct. 28

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SamSmith Facebook

Photo from SamSmith Facebook

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith is going on a concert tour in Asia in celebration of the release of his second album The Thrill of It All.

Mark your calendars!

Photo from Sam Smith Twitter

Photo from Sam Smith Twitter

On February 28, Sam Smith revealed via his social media account his tour schedule in Asia. The post read "ASIA! incredibly excited to announce some shows for you. Let’s sing together this October."

According to the post, his tour will begin on October 2nd in Singapore, 5th in the Philippines, 9th in South Korea, 12th and 15th in Japan, and 28th in Thailand.

Photo from Sam Smith Facebook

Photo from Sam Smith Facebook

Sam Smith garnered the attention of the critics and the public with his debut album "In the Lonely Hour," and won four awards at 2015 Grammy Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT