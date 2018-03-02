SAM SMITH Coming to Asia…The Philippines on Oct. 5·S. Korea on Oct. 9·Thailand on Oct. 28

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith is going on a concert tour in Asia in celebration of the release of his second album The Thrill of It All.

On February 28, Sam Smith revealed via his social media account his tour schedule in Asia. The post read "ASIA! incredibly excited to announce some shows for you. Let’s sing together this October."

According to the post, his tour will begin on October 2nd in Singapore, 5th in the Philippines, 9th in South Korea, 12th and 15th in Japan, and 28th in Thailand.

Sam Smith garnered the attention of the critics and the public with his debut album "In the Lonely Hour," and won four awards at 2015 Grammy Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com