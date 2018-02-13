“RIAA-certified” BTS Goes Gold

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) updated on its website that BTS has been awarded the "Gold Medal."

BTS is the first-ever K-pop group to win the Gold Medal from this American association.

On February 13 KST, the official website of RIAA updated the fact that the K-pop boy band has been accredited the "Gold Medal" for their hit single "MIC Drop" remixed by the world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki.

The Gold Medal is awarded to albums that have sold over 500,000 copies. BTS is the first-ever K-pop group to reach this milestone.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

