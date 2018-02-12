1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V ♥ PARK SEO-JOON Reveal Pet Names for One Another

중앙일보

입력

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Actor Park Seo-joon and BTS' V went on vacation together. The two posted photos of each other on their social media accounts.

Two cuties in one frame.

Park Seo-joon by V.

Park Seo-joon by V.

From the left: Park Seo-joon, V, and Park Hyung-sik.

From the left: Park Seo-joon, V, and Park Hyung-sik.

On February 9, Park Seo-joon posted a photo on his Instagram account with the words "Photo by taetae / I'll write if you want this too." 'taetae' is how fans refer to V (a play on his name Taehyung). On February 6, Park Seo-joon also posted a photo of himself alongside V and actor Park Hyung-sik.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V, by Park Seo-joon.

V, by Park Seo-joon.

V posted a photo with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik on BTS' official Twitter account with the words '#photo by ddongman.' 'ddongman' refers to Park Seo-joon's role as Ko Dong-man in the TV series 'Fight for My Way.'

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

The three, having been acquainted with each other by co-starring in the KBS 2TV drama 'Hwarang,' seem to have gone on vacation altogether. And fans, who never miss out on a celeb get-together, caught the three sweetly referring to each other by nicknames.

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Photo from KBS

Here's a clip from 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,' featuring V taking a hit for Park Seo-joon.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT