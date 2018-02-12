V ♥ PARK SEO-JOON Reveal Pet Names for One Another

Actor Park Seo-joon and BTS' V went on vacation together. The two posted photos of each other on their social media accounts.

Two cuties in one frame.

On February 9, Park Seo-joon posted a photo on his Instagram account with the words "Photo by taetae / I'll write if you want this too." 'taetae' is how fans refer to V (a play on his name Taehyung). On February 6, Park Seo-joon also posted a photo of himself alongside V and actor Park Hyung-sik.

V posted a photo with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik on BTS' official Twitter account with the words '#photo by ddongman.' 'ddongman' refers to Park Seo-joon's role as Ko Dong-man in the TV series 'Fight for My Way.'

The three, having been acquainted with each other by co-starring in the KBS 2TV drama 'Hwarang,' seem to have gone on vacation altogether. And fans, who never miss out on a celeb get-together, caught the three sweetly referring to each other by nicknames.

Here's a clip from 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,' featuring V taking a hit for Park Seo-joon.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com