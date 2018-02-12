1 읽는 중

BTS' Brand Identity Wins at 'iF Design Award'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment received an award at the 'iF Design Award 2018,' one of the world's top three design awards, as officials announced on February 9.

BTS even overtaking the design field.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment received an award in the Corporate Identity/Branding category under Communication Design for its new brand identity (BI) for BTS.

The new BI for BTS, honored by the judging panel of 63, was released last July, symbolizing youths who, rather than being content with the status quo, open the door to go forward and achieve growth.

Photo from online community

The brand meaning maintained the message of "youths who prevent oppression and prejudice" that had defined BTS since debut and expanded to include "Beyond The Scene," meaning the aforementioned to encompass BTS' past and future, as put forth by Big Hit.

Photo from online community

'iF Design Award,' conferred by the iF International Forum Design, is one of the world's top three design awards alongside Germany's Reddot Design Award and America's IDEA. The award had more than 6,400 entries from around 54 nations this year.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

