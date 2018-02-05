BTS, First K-pop Group to be Certified "Gold" by RIAA

BTS set new records yet again.

BTS flourishing in the harsh U.S. mainstream market.

On January 4, Billboard announced that BTS' MIC Drop Remix was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). DJ Steve Aoki and Desiigner, who collaborated with BTS, shared the news on their Instagram accounts and expressed gratitude to the fans who listened to the track.

RIAA certifies gold albums recording sales over 500,000 in the U.S. BTS is the one and only K-pop group to be certified gold. Previously, PSY was certified gold with his hit 'Gangnam Style,' a first for K-pop artists.

MIC Drop Remix continues to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks. The nine-week record itself is setting records for K-pop groups as well.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

