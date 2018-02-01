PHOTOS: EXO Having the Time of Their Lives in the Emirates Desert

The globally popular boy band EXO made unforgettable memories in the desert after attending The Dubai Fountain Show.

D.O. and Lay must be sad they couldn't make it!

SM Entertainment posted photos of the members of EXO enjoying themselves in the middle of a desert. Photos from their vacation in the United Arab Emirates were also uploaded on EXO members' personal social media accounts.

The EXO crew, minus D.O. and Lay, attended the press conference prior to the world-renowned Fountain Show. The K-pop superstars thanked the local fans who showed up to offer them a warm reception. This marks the band's first-ever official trip to the country.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

