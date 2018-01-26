What BTS Had to Say as Grand Prize Winners of 27th SMA (Full Text)

BTS won the grand prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards, a first for the group.

"At the end of the day, the answer was always you."

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize (bonsang) at the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards, held on January 25 at the Gocheok SkyDome. BigHit Entertainment CEO/Producer Bang Si-hyuk won the producer award.

Here's the full text of RM's acceptance speech.

ARMY! Thank you!

I think the beginning was simple. I liked music, I wanted to express myself, or I admired someone on stage. I believe that all my six friends felt the same. That is what kept us going.

It goes the same for you ARMYs. You happened to watch a clip (of BTS). You liked the music. You found our performance neat. All the little reasons added up to be the big great love, and we told you that this album was going to be our big break.

Thank you for adorning our big break with a golden shine.

Recently we asked why we perform on stage, why we write music. At the end of the day, the answer was always you. Thank you for being our raison d'etre, and I hope BTS is also a reason for you to carry on. Thank you.

Suga stated, "It's my New Year's resolution to keep up the awesome stage performances." To the host Shin Dong-yup's question what his plans were after the awards, Suga answered, "We(BTS) were going to have dinner together, and I'm so happy that we'll be able to keep up the good vibes around the dinner table."

Winners of 2018 Seoul Music Awards

▲Grand Prize = BTS

▲Best album award = IU

▲Best song award = Yoon Jong-shin

▲Main award (12 winners) = Super Junior, BTS, EXO, TWICE, WannaOne, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NU'EST W, BTOB, Bolbbalgan4

▲Rookie award(3 winners) = WannaOne, PRISTIN, Chungha

▲OST award = Ailee

▲Best R&B/Soul = Suran

▲Band award = iamnot

▲Judges' award = Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter

▲Producer award = Bang Si-hyuk

▲Korea wave special award = EXO

▲Popularity award = Taemin

▲Fandom school award = EXO

▲Tik Tok Dance performance award (2 winners) = Mamamoo, NCT 127 ▲Discovery award this year = MONSTA X

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com