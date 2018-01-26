1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What BTS Had to Say as Grand Prize Winners of 27th SMA (Full Text)

중앙일보

입력

BTS hugging each other when announced as grand prize winners. Photo from online community.

BTS hugging each other when announced as grand prize winners. Photo from online community.

BTS won the grand prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards, a first for the group.

"At the end of the day, the answer was always you."

BTS&#39; red carpet photo shoot at the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards. January 25, Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

BTS&#39; red carpet photo shoot at the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards. January 25, Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize (bonsang) at the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards, held on January 25 at the Gocheok SkyDome. BigHit Entertainment CEO/Producer Bang Si-hyuk won the producer award.

Leader RM stated, "The beginning was simple. I liked music, I wanted to express myself, I admired someone on stage. I believe other BTS members felt the same. That's what kept us going."

BTS wins the grand prize at the 27th SMA. Photo from online community.

BTS wins the grand prize at the 27th SMA. Photo from online community.

RM added, "It goes the same for you ARMYs (BTS fandom). All the little reasons for liking us added up to the big great love. We told you this album was going to be our big break, and thank you for adorning our big break with a golden shine."

RM finished his speech saying "Thank you for being our raison d'etre. I hope BTS is also a reason for you to carry on."

Here's the full text of RM's acceptance speech.

ARMY! Thank you!

I think the beginning was simple. I liked music, I wanted to express myself, or I admired someone on stage. I believe that all my six friends felt the same. That is what kept us going.

It goes the same for you ARMYs. You happened to watch a clip (of BTS). You liked the music. You found our performance neat. All the little reasons added up to be the big great love, and we told you that this album was going to be our big break.

Thank you for adorning our big break with a golden shine.

Recently we asked why we perform on stage, why we write music. At the end of the day, the answer was always you. Thank you for being our raison d'etre, and I hope BTS is also a reason for you to carry on. Thank you.

BTS with their grand prize trophy. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS with their grand prize trophy. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS with their grand prize trophy. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS with their grand prize trophy. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Suga stated, "It's my New Year's resolution to keep up the awesome stage performances." To the host Shin Dong-yup's question what his plans were after the awards, Suga answered, "We(BTS) were going to have dinner together, and I'm so happy that we'll be able to keep up the good vibes around the dinner table."

Winners of 2018 Seoul Music Awards

▲Grand Prize = BTS
▲Best album award = IU
▲Best song award = Yoon Jong-shin
▲Main award (12 winners) = Super Junior, BTS, EXO, TWICE, WannaOne, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, GOT7, NU'EST W, BTOB, Bolbbalgan4
▲Rookie award(3 winners) = WannaOne, PRISTIN, Chungha
▲OST award = Ailee
▲Best R&B/Soul = Suran
▲Band award = iamnot
▲Judges' award = Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter
▲Producer award = Bang Si-hyuk
▲Korea wave special award = EXO
▲Popularity award = Taemin
▲Fandom school award = EXO
▲Tik Tok Dance performance award (2 winners) = Mamamoo, NCT 127 ▲Discovery award this year = MONSTA X

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT