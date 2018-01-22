KANG DANIEL Does Away With Cute and Struts His Manliness in the New DAVICHI M/V

WannaOne's Kang Daniel once again gives a shot as an actor.

He certainly has the looks for it.

On January 22, Davichi's label B2M Entertainment released the teaser for Davichi's third studio album titled 'Days Without You.'

Taking place on a snowy mountain, the teaser shows Kang Daniel as a man suffering from a painful breakup.

This is Kang Daniel's second attempt at acting. He was previously praised for his acting in the November-released WannaOne's 'Beautiful' M/V.

Fans are already excited over possibilities of seeing Kang Daniel on the big screen.

Click ▼below▼ to see Kang Daniel acting!

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

