1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KANG DANIEL Does Away With Cute and Struts His Manliness in the New DAVICHI M/V

중앙일보

입력

WannaOne's Kang Daniel once again gives a shot as an actor.

He certainly has the looks for it.

On January 22, Davichi's label B2M Entertainment released the teaser for Davichi's third studio album titled 'Days Without You.'

.

.

.

.

Taking place on a snowy mountain, the teaser shows Kang Daniel as a man suffering from a painful breakup.

This is Kang Daniel's second attempt at acting. He was previously praised for his acting in the November-released WannaOne's 'Beautiful' M/V.

Fans are already excited over possibilities of seeing Kang Daniel on the big screen.

Click ▼below▼ to see Kang Daniel acting!

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT