사회

"Mukbang" Star YANG SOO BIN Tries Street Foods of Seoul with Thai TV Show Host WOODY MILINTACHINDA

중앙일보

입력

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

South Korean lifestyle influencer and "mukbang" star Yang Soo Bin met up with the Thai TV show host Woody Milintachinda in the streets of Seoul.

Seoul has some of the best street foods in the world!

Yang boasts nearly 3M Facebook followers and Milintachinda, 6.5M. The social media mega-star duo heated up the internet with "mukbang" videos they uploaded on January 15.

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

Yang and Milintachinda roamed the streets of Myeongdong, a popular tourist district of Seoul, trying various Korean street foods including shrimp skewers, baby octopus skewers, pomegranate juice, and fried and soy-sauced chicken.

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

Woody Milintachinda&#39;s Facebook

Yang rated octopus skewers and soy-sauced chicken three stars out of five.

The clip has been viewed over 81,000 on Facebook.

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

Yang Soo Bin&#39;s Instagram

The Korean "mukbang" show host thanked Milintachinda on her Instagram, which read "thanks to Woody who came all the way to South Korea to see me."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

