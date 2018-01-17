1 읽는 중

Guess Which BTS Member Has These Long Beautiful Fingers

중앙일보

입력

You know the BTS boys are perfect from head to toe, but what about their fingers? Enough said, they really are perfect everywhere, including their fingers. Among the members, ARMYs pinpoint Suga and V to have beautiful fingers that indeed stand out.

BTS, perfect from head to toe.

1. Suga

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Suga has long white fingers. You may think that his fair hand could be mistaken for a woman's, but his big-boned finger joints say otherwise. His big fingernails and his long fingers of 19㎝ say these hands are man hands.

2. V

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V has fingers long enough to cover his face. And his fingers, long and beautiful like a woman's, make you want to just hold him and be still.

Can you tell the two members apart by their fingers? Who does the long beautiful fingers ▼below▼ belong to? Take a wild guess.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

